Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 May 2024 2:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 May 2024 2:29 AM GMT

    കൊ​ച്ചു​വേ​ളി പ്ര​തി​വാ​ര ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ജൂ​ലൈ മൂ​ന്ന് വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി

    നേ​ര​ത്തേ മേ​യ് 29 വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക തീ​വ​ണ്ടി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വേ​ന​ല​വ​ധി​യോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് കൊ​ച്ചു​വേ​ളി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച പ്ര​തി​വാ​ര പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക തീ​വ​ണ്ടി ജൂ​ലൈ മൂ​ന്നു​വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി. നേ​ര​ത്തേ മേ​യ് 29 വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക തീ​വ​ണ്ടി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. എ​സ്.​എം.​വി.​ടി. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​കൊ​ച്ചു​വേ​ളി പ്ര​തി​വാ​ര സ​ർ​വി​സ് (06084) ജൂ​ലൈ മൂ​ന്നു​വ​രെ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തും. കൊ​ച്ചു​വേ​ളി-​എ​സ്.​എം.​വി.​ടി. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പ്ര​തി​വാ​ര സ​ർ​വി​സ് (06083) ജൂ​ലാ​യ് ര​ണ്ട് വ​രെ​യാ​കും സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ക.

    TAGS:Kochuveli weekly train
    News Summary - Kochuveli weekly train Extended till July 3
