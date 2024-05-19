Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 May 2024 2:29 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 May 2024 2:29 AM GMT
കൊച്ചുവേളി പ്രതിവാര ട്രെയിൻ ജൂലൈ മൂന്ന് വരെ നീട്ടിtext_fields
News Summary - Kochuveli weekly train Extended till July 3
ബംഗളൂരു: വേനലവധിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് കൊച്ചുവേളിയിലേക്ക് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച പ്രതിവാര പ്രത്യേക തീവണ്ടി ജൂലൈ മൂന്നുവരെ നീട്ടി. നേരത്തേ മേയ് 29 വരെയായിരുന്നു പ്രത്യേക തീവണ്ടി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരുന്നത്. എസ്.എം.വി.ടി. ബംഗളൂരു-കൊച്ചുവേളി പ്രതിവാര സർവിസ് (06084) ജൂലൈ മൂന്നുവരെ സർവിസ് നടത്തും. കൊച്ചുവേളി-എസ്.എം.വി.ടി. ബംഗളൂരു പ്രതിവാര സർവിസ് (06083) ജൂലായ് രണ്ട് വരെയാകും സർവിസ് നടത്തുക.
