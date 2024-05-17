Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2024 2:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2024 2:18 AM GMT

    കൊ​ച്ചു​വേ​ളി സ്പെ​ഷ​ൽ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ജൂ​ലൈ വ​രെ

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വേ​ന​ൽ​ക്കാ​ല തി​ര​ക്ക് പ​രി​​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച് റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച കൊ​ച്ചു​വേ​ളി-​എ​സ്.​എം.​വി.​ടി ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്പെ​ഷ​ൽ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ജൂ​ലൈ ര​ണ്ടു​വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി. നേ​ര​ത്തേ ജൂ​ൺ നാ​ലു​വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. കൊ​ച്ചു​വേ​ളി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് ജൂ​ലൈ ര​ണ്ടു​വ​രെ​യും ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് കൊ​ച്ചു​വേ​ളി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ജൂ​ലൈ മൂ​ന്നു​വ​രെ​യു​മാ​ണ് സ​ർ​വി​സു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ക.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsKochuveli Special Train
    News Summary - Kochuveli special train till July
