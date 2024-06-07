Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    7 Jun 2024 2:14 AM GMT
    7 Jun 2024 2:14 AM GMT

    വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗം

    വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് വി​മാ​ന​പു​ര ക​ര​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും മ​ഹി​ളാ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ജ​യ​ധാ​ര​യു​ടെ​യും യു​വ​ജ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം യു​വ​ധാ​ര​യു​ടെ​യും വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 10.30ന് ​മാ​റ​ത്ത​ഹ​ള്ളി മു​നി​ക്കൊ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലു​ള്ള ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ര​യോ​ഗം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി. ​രാ​ഘ​വ​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​എ​ൻ. ര​മേ​ശ് കു​മാ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    sidekick