Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    19 Aug 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    19 Aug 2024 2:40 AM GMT

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    കെ. ​ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ,

    എ​ച്ച്. വി​നോ​ദ് കു​മാ​ർ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് സ​ദാ​ശി​വ ന​ഗ​ർ ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: കെ. ​ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ (പ്ര​സി.), കെ. ​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ (വൈ​സ്. പ്ര​സി.), എ​ച്ച്. വി​നോ​ദ് കു​മാ​ർ (സെ​ക്ര.), പി.​എം. മ​നു (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര.), ആ​ർ. ഗോ​പാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ (ട്ര​ഷ.), സു​ധാ​ദേ​വി (ജോ. ​ട്ര​ഷ.). ബോ​ർ​ഡ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ജി. ​പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ, ന​ല്ലൂ​ർ നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യും 12 അം​ഗ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ​യും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    KNSS Sadashiva Nagar Karayogam
