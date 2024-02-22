Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    22 Feb 2024 3:28 AM GMT
    22 Feb 2024 3:28 AM GMT

    കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് മൈ​സൂ​രു ക​ര​യോ​ഗം പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണം

    Pongala
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് മൈ​സൂ​രു ക​ര​യോ​ഗം മ​ഹി​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഈ ​മാ​സം 25ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ 10ന് ​സ്റ്റെ​ർ​ലി​ങ് തി​യ​റ്റ​റി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള ചാ​മു​ണ്ഡി​വ​നം ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന പൂ​ജാ ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ക്ഷേ​ത്രം മേ​ൽ​ശാ​ന്തി മു​ഖ്യ കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ നി​റ​പ​റ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണ​വും പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണ​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം പ്ര​സാ​ദ വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​വു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Bengaluru News
    KNSS Mysuru Karayogam Ponkala dedication
