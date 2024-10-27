Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 2:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 2:49 AM GMT

    കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് യോ​ഗം ഇ​ന്ന്

    knss
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക നാ​യ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് യോ​ഗം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30നു ​ശി​വാ​ജി​ന​ഗ​ർ ബ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള ഇം​പീ​രി​യ​ൽ ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ രാ​മ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ പാ​ലേ​രി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:meetingKarnataka Nair Service Society
    News Summary - KNSS Meeting
