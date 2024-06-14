Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    14 Jun 2024
    14 Jun 2024

    കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് യോ​ഗം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക ക​ര​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗ​വും ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളു​ടെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും 16ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്നി​ന് ന്യൂ ​ടൗ​ണി​ലു​ള്ള ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എം.​ബി. ഗോ​പി​ദാ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 9972955412.

