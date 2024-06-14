Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Jun 2024 2:59 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 Jun 2024 2:59 AM GMT
കെ.എൻ.എസ്.എസ് യോഗംtext_fields
News Summary - KNSS meeting
ബംഗളൂരു: കെ.എൻ.എസ്.എസ് യെലഹങ്ക കരയോഗത്തിന്റെ വാർഷിക പൊതുയോഗവും ഭാരവാഹികളുടെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പും 16ന് നടക്കും. വൈകീട്ട് മൂന്നിന് ന്യൂ ടൗണിലുള്ള കരയോഗം ഓഫിസിൽ നടക്കുന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് എം.ബി. ഗോപിദാസ് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും. ഫോൺ: 9972955412.
