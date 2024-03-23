Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
കെ.എൻ.എസ്.എസ് ഡയറക്ടർ ബോർഡ് യോഗംtext_fields
News Summary - KNSS Director Board Meeting
ബംഗളൂരു: കർണാടക നായർ സർവിസ് സൊസൈറ്റി ഡയറക്ടർ ബോർഡ് യോഗം ഞായറാഴ്ച നടക്കും. രാവിലെ 9.30ന് കോടിചിക്കനഹള്ളിയിലെ മഹാവീർ മാർവെൽ അപ്പാർട്മെന്റ് ക്ലബ് ഹൗസിൽ നടക്കുന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ ചെയർമാൻ രാമചന്ദ്രൻ പാലേരി അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കുമെന്ന് ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ആർ. മനോഹര കുറുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഫോൺ: 94488 09851.
