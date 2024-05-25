Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 May 2024 5:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 May 2024 5:02 AM GMT

    കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് യോ​ഗം

    knss
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക നാ​യ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് യോ​ഗം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30ന് ​ശി​വാ​ജി​ന​ഗ​ർ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലു​ള്ള ഇം​പീ​രി​യ​ൽ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ രാ​മ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ പാ​ലേ​രി​യു​ടെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ ചേ​രു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ർ. മ​നോ​ഹ​ര കു​റു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Director BoardKNSS
    News Summary - KNSS Board of Directors Meeting
