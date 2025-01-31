Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    31 Jan 2025 9:41 AM IST
    31 Jan 2025 9:41 AM IST

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു
    ശ​ശി​ധ​ര​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ സി. ​രാ​കേ​ഷ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ബെ​ന​വ​ല​ന്റ് ഫ​ണ്ട് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: റി​ട്ട. ലെ​ഫ്. കേ​ണ​ൽ ശ​ശി​ധ​ര​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ (പ്ര​സി.), സി. ​രാ​കേ​ഷ് (സെ​ക്ര.), സി.​ആ​ർ. രാ​ഘു​നാ​ഥ​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ (ട്ര​ഷ.), ജി.​കെ. കു​റു​പ്പ് (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി), എ​ൻ. സ​ജി​ത്ത് കു​മാ​ർ (ജോ.​സെ​ക്ര.), ന​ല്ലൂ​ർ നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ (ജോ.​ട്ര​ഷ.)

