Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Aug 2024 3:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Aug 2024 3:15 AM GMT

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു
    ഷൈ​ല അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ,സു​നി​ത ബാ​ല​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് മ​ഹാ​ദേ​വ​പു​ര ക​ര​യോ​ഗം മ​ഹി​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം പ്ര​ഗ​ല്ഭ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: ഷൈ​ല അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ (പ്ര​സി), എം. ​സൂ​ര്യ (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി), സു​നി​ത ബാ​ല​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ (സെ​ക്ര.), വി​ജ​യ​ശ്രീ (ജോ ​സെ​ക്ര.), ദി​വ്യ മു​കു​ന്ദ​ൻ (ട്ര​ഷ). എ​ട്ടം​ഗ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ​യും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:OfficialsKNSMahadevapura
