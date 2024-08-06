Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Aug 2024 2:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Aug 2024 2:52 AM GMT

    കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ഗ്രാ​ന്റ് ഫി​നാ​ലെ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 11ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    KNS Grant Finale
    cancel

    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ക​ലോ​ത്സ​വം ഗ്രാ​ന്റ് ഫി​നാ​ലെ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഈ ​മാ​സം 11ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ വ​യ​ലി​ക്കാ​വ​ൽ ഗാ​യ​ത്രി ദേ​വി പാ​ർ​ക് എ​ക്സ്ടെ​ൻ​ഷ​നി​ൽ തെ​ലു​ഗു വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന സ​മി​തി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സി​നി​മ താ​രം അ​ഞ്ജു അ​ര​വി​ന്ദ് മു​ഖ്യ അ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Art FestivalKNS Grant Finale
    News Summary - KNS Grant Finale
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick