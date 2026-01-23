Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
23 Jan 2026 10:48 AM IST
23 Jan 2026 10:48 AM IST
മദ്രസ രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്കായി നോളജ് സെഷൻ
News Summary - Knowledge session for madrasa parents
ബംഗളൂരു: ബാംഗ്ലൂർ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റര് മദ്രസ രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്കായി പ്രതിമാസം ഓൺലൈനായി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന നോളജ് സെഷൻ പരമ്പരയായ ‘അത്തർഗീബ് 4.0’ ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് 8.45ന് നടക്കും. വിദ്യാര്ഥികളിൽ ആത്മീയ പ്രചോദനം വളർത്തുന്നതിൽ രക്ഷിതാക്കളെ സജീവ പങ്കാളികളാക്കുകയാണ് ലക്ഷ്യം.
ഇസ് ലാമിക് ഗൈഡൻസ് മെന്റർ സ്വലാഹുദ്ദീൻ ബിൻ സലീം ക്ലാസെടുക്കും. താൽപര്യമുള്ളവർക്ക് https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87398042320?pwd=dxOCxmgyI7N5T22tArmJQpcOT3v7Je.1 എന്ന ലിങ്ക് വഴി സെഷനിൽ ചേരാവുന്നതാണ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 9656238989, 9900001339
