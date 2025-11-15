Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ഡി.​കെ. ശി​വ​കു​മാ​റി​ന് അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന​വുമായി കി​ര​ൺ മ​ജും​ദാ​ർ ഷാ

    ഡി.​കെ. ശി​വ​കു​മാ​റി​ന് അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന​വുമായി കി​ര​ൺ മ​ജും​ദാ​ർ ഷാ
    കി​ര​ൺ മ​ജും​ദാ​ർ ഷാ

    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ​രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യ വി​മ​ർ​ശ​ന​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കൊ​ടു​വി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡി.​കെ. ശി​വ​കു​മാ​റി​ന് അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന​വു​മാ​യി വ്യ​വ​സാ​യി​യും ബ​യോ​കോ​ൺ സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​യു​മാ​യ കി​ര​ൺ മ​ജും​ദാ​ർ ഷാ. ​

    ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ട​നീ​ളം വ​ലി​യ മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കാ​ണു​ന്നു. വൃ​ത്തി​യു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ്പാ​ത​ക​ൾ, കു​ഴി​ക​ള​ട​ച്ച റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​നെ മാ​ലി​ന്യ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ​യും കു​ഴി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ഭാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ന​ന്ദി. എ​ല്ലാ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന​വും ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കാ​ണ്. ഈ ​മാ​റ്റം തു​ട​ര​ട്ടെ. ലോ​ക​ത്തെ ഒ​ന്നാ​ന്ത​രം ന​ഗ​ര​മാ​യി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മാ​റ​ട്ടെ എ​ന്നും ഷാ ​എ​ക്സി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

