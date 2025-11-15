Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Nov 2025 9:38 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Nov 2025 9:38 AM IST
ഡി.കെ. ശിവകുമാറിന് അഭിനന്ദനവുമായി കിരൺ മജുംദാർ ഷാtext_fields
News Summary - Kiran Majumdar Shah congratulates D.K. Shivakumar
ബംഗളൂരു: രൂക്ഷമായ വിമർശനങ്ങൾക്കൊടുവിൽ കർണാടക ഉപമുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഡി.കെ. ശിവകുമാറിന് അഭിനന്ദനവുമായി വ്യവസായിയും ബയോകോൺ സ്ഥാപകയുമായ കിരൺ മജുംദാർ ഷാ.
നഗരത്തിലുടനീളം വലിയ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ കാണുന്നു. വൃത്തിയുള്ള നടപ്പാതകൾ, കുഴികളടച്ച റോഡുകൾ. ബംഗളൂരുവിനെ മാലിന്യത്തിന്റെയും കുഴികളുടെയും ഭാരത്തിൽനിന്ന് രക്ഷിച്ചതിന് നന്ദി. എല്ലാ അഭിനന്ദനവും ഉപമുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കാണ്. ഈ മാറ്റം തുടരട്ടെ. ലോകത്തെ ഒന്നാന്തരം നഗരമായി ബംഗളൂരു മാറട്ടെ എന്നും ഷാ എക്സിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.
