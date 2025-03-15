Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 March 2025 9:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 March 2025 9:35 AM IST

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം നാ​ളെ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്നി​ന് കെ​ങ്കേ​രി ദു​ബാ​സി​പ്പാ​ള​യ ഡി.​എ​സ്.​എ ഭ​വ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പ്ര​മോ​ദ് വ​ര​പ്ര​ത്ത് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ കേ​ര​ളം സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സി.​പി. രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്‌​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ഫാ​മി​ലി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ ഡോ. ​പി. ശ്യാം ​കു​മാ​ർ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. കാ​ർ​ണി​വ​ൽ, ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ, ശ്രു​തി​ല​യം ഓ​ർ​ക്ക​സ്ട്ര അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ണ്ടാ​കും.

    TAGS:kerala samajamBanglore News
    News Summary - Kerala Society Family Gathering Day
