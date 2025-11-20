കേരള സമാജം യെലഹങ്ക സോൺ കന്നട രാജ്യോത്സവ ആഘോഷം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Nov 2025 6:52 AM IST
20 Nov 2025 6:52 AM IST
കേരള സമാജം യെലഹങ്ക സോൺ കന്നട രാജ്യോത്സവ ആഘോഷംtext_fields
News Summary - Kerala Samajam Yelahanka Zone Kannada Rajyotsava Celebration
ബംഗളൂരു: കേരള സമാജം യെലഹങ്ക സോണിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ കന്നട രാജ്യോത്സവ ആഘോഷം നടത്തി. കേരള സമാജം പ്രസിഡന്റ് എം. ഹനീഫ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. സോൺ ചെയർമാൻ എം.ജി. റെജി അധ്യക്ഷതവഹിച്ചു. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി റെജികുമാർ, ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി ഒ.കെ. അനിൽ കുമാർ, ട്രഷറർ ജോർജ് തോമസ്, അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറിമാരായ വി. മുരളീധരൻ, ജി. വിനു, സോൺ കൺവീനർ അനീഷ് കൃഷ്ണൻ, സത്യശീലൻ, സുനിത വിനോദ്, അജയൻ, മുകേഷ്, വിപിൻ, അനു, ആശ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ലജീഷും സംഘവും അവതരിപ്പിച്ച ഗാനമേള എന്നിവ നടന്നു.
