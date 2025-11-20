Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകേരള സമാജം യെലഹങ്ക സോൺ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 6:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 6:52 AM IST

    കേരള സമാജം യെലഹങ്ക സോൺ കന്നട രാജ്യോത്സവ ആഘോഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കേരള സമാജം യെലഹങ്ക സോൺ കന്നട രാജ്യോത്സവ ആഘോഷം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക സോ​ൺ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ക​ന്ന​ട രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന്

    Listen to this Article

    ബംഗളൂരു: കേരള സമാജം യെലഹങ്ക സോണിന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ കന്നട രാജ്യോത്സവ ആഘോഷം നടത്തി. കേരള സമാജം പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് എം. ഹനീഫ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. സോൺ ചെയർമാൻ എം.ജി. റെജി അധ്യക്ഷതവഹിച്ചു. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി റെജികുമാർ, ജോയന്‍റ് സെക്രട്ടറി ഒ.കെ. അനിൽ കുമാർ, ട്രഷറർ ജോർജ് തോമസ്, അസിസ്റ്റന്‍റ് സെക്രട്ടറിമാരായ വി. മുരളീധരൻ, ജി. വിനു, സോൺ കൺവീനർ അനീഷ് കൃഷ്ണൻ, സത്യശീലൻ, സുനിത വിനോദ്, അജയൻ, മുകേഷ്, വിപിൻ, അനു, ആശ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ലജീഷും സംഘവും അവതരിപ്പിച്ച ഗാനമേള എന്നിവ നടന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kerala samajamcelebratedKannada RajyotsavaKerala Samajam Yelahanka Zone
    News Summary - Kerala Samajam Yelahanka Zone Kannada Rajyotsava Celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X