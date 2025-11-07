Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    കേരള സമാജം വിദ്യാനിധി സ്കോളർഷിപ് വിതരണം

    കേരള സമാജം വിദ്യാനിധി സ്കോളർഷിപ് വിതരണം
    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ നോ​ർ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്

    ബംഗളൂരു: കേരള സമാജം ബാംഗ്ലൂർ നോർത്ത് വെസ്റ്റിന്‍റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തില്‍ പഠന നിലവാരം പുലർത്തിയ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികൾക്ക് സ്കോളർഷിപ് വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. സമാജത്തിന്റെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സഹായ പദ്ധതിയായ വിദ്യാനിധി വഴിയാണ് എല്ലാ വർഷവും സ്കോളർഷിപ് നൽകുന്നത്.

    പ്രസിഡന്റ് ആർ. മുരളീധർ, ട്രഷറർ ബിജു ജേക്കബ്, ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറിമാരായ സി.പി. മുരളി, എസ്.എസ്. വിശ്വനാഥൻ പിള്ള, വിദ്യാനിധി ചെയർമാൻ കെ.പി. അശോകൻ, കൺവീനർ അശോക് കുമാർ, വിജയൻ പിള്ള, കെ. ശശി, കെ. വിശ്വംഭരൻ എന്നിവർ സ്കോളര്‍ഷിപ് കൈമാറി.

    X