കേരള സമാജം വിദ്യാനിധി സ്കോളർഷിപ് വിതരണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Nov 2025 9:57 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Nov 2025 9:57 AM IST
കേരള സമാജം വിദ്യാനിധി സ്കോളർഷിപ് വിതരണംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kerala Samajam Vidyanidhi Scholarship Distribution
Listen to this Article
ബംഗളൂരു: കേരള സമാജം ബാംഗ്ലൂർ നോർത്ത് വെസ്റ്റിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തില് പഠന നിലവാരം പുലർത്തിയ വിദ്യാര്ഥികൾക്ക് സ്കോളർഷിപ് വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. സമാജത്തിന്റെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സഹായ പദ്ധതിയായ വിദ്യാനിധി വഴിയാണ് എല്ലാ വർഷവും സ്കോളർഷിപ് നൽകുന്നത്.
പ്രസിഡന്റ് ആർ. മുരളീധർ, ട്രഷറർ ബിജു ജേക്കബ്, ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറിമാരായ സി.പി. മുരളി, എസ്.എസ്. വിശ്വനാഥൻ പിള്ള, വിദ്യാനിധി ചെയർമാൻ കെ.പി. അശോകൻ, കൺവീനർ അശോക് കുമാർ, വിജയൻ പിള്ള, കെ. ശശി, കെ. വിശ്വംഭരൻ എന്നിവർ സ്കോളര്ഷിപ് കൈമാറി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story