Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jan 2026 10:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jan 2026 10:03 AM IST

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാഘോഷം

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാഘോഷം
    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു നോ​ർ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു നോ​ർ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. സ​മാ​ജം വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മാ​ത്തു​ക്കു​ട്ടി ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​കെ. അ​ജി​ത് കു​മാ​ർ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ബി​ജു ജേ​ക്ക​ബ്, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​രാ​യ സി.​പി. മു​ര​ളി, വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ​ൻ പി​ള്ള എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

