Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    7 Sept 2025 7:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 7:42 AM IST

    കേരള സമാജം പാ​യ​സ വി​ത​ര​ണം

    കേരള സമാജം പാ​യ​സ വി​ത​ര​ണം
    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ നോ​ർ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ പൂ​ക്ക​ളം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ നോ​ർ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സ​മാ​ജം ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ അ​ത്ത​പ്പൂ​ക്ക​ള​മൊ​രു​ക്കി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പാ​യ​സം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ദാ​സ​റ​ഹ​ള​ളി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ എ​സ്. മു​നി​രാ​ജു​വി​നെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് ഓ​ണാ​ശം​സ നേ​ർ​ന്നു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ആ​ർ. മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ർ, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മാ​ത്തു​ക്കു​ട്ടി ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​കെ. അ​ജി​ത് കു​മാ​ർ നാ​യ​ർ, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​രാ​യ സി.​പി. മു​ര​ളി, എ​സ്.​എ​സ്. വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ​ൻ പി​ള്ള, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ബി​ജു ജേ​ക്ക​ബ്, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ കെ.​എ. ശി​വ​പ്ര​സാ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:onam celebrationPayasamelaKerala Samajam Bengaluru South West
    News Summary - Kerala Samajam Payasam Distribution
