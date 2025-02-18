Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Feb 2025 9:51 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Feb 2025 9:51 AM IST
കേരള സമാജം നെലമംഗലയുടെ കുടുംബ സംഗമംtext_fields
ബംഗളൂരു: കേരള സമാജം നെലമംഗലയുടെ കുടുംബ സംഗമവും ജനറൽബോഡി യോഗവും അറഷിന കുണ്ടെയിലുള്ള പ്ലാന്റക് ഇന്റർനാഷനലിൽ നടന്നു. സെക്രട്ടറി മിനി നന്ദകുമാർ, ട്രഷറർ അസൈനാർ എന്നിവർ റിപ്പോർട്ട് അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു.
പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളി പ്രസിഡന്റ് : ശശി വേലപ്പൻ, വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് : സുജീഷ് കൃഷ്ണ, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി: മിനി നന്ദകുമാർ, ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി : കലേഷ് ജി. ബാബു, ട്രഷറർ : ദീപു പത്മനാഭൻ എന്നിവരെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.
