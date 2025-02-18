Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    18 Feb 2025 9:51 AM IST
    18 Feb 2025 9:51 AM IST

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല​യു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം

    Kerala Samajam Nelamangala family meetup
    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല​യു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മ​വും ജ​ന​റ​ൽ​ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗ​വും അ​റ​ഷി​ന കു​ണ്ടെ​യി​ലു​ള്ള പ്ലാ​ന്റ​ക് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മി​നി ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​സൈ​നാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് : ശ​ശി വേ​ല​പ്പ​ൻ, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് : സു​ജീ​ഷ് കൃ​ഷ്ണ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി: മി​നി ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി : ക​ലേ​ഷ് ജി. ​ബാ​ബു, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ : ദീ​പു പ​ത്മ​നാ​ഭ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsFamily Meet UpKerala Samajam Nelamangala
    News Summary - Kerala Samajam Nelamangala family meetup
