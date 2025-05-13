Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 9:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 9:12 AM IST

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം മാ​തൃ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    kerala samajam mothers day celebration
    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ക​ന്റോ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് സോ​ൺ വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ നട​ന്ന മാ​തൃ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം 

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ക​ന്റോ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് സോ​ൺ വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​തൃ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സോ​ൺ ചെ​യ​ർ​പേ​ഴ്സ​ൻ ഡോ. ​ലൈ​ല രാ​മ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം ചെ​യ​ർ​പേ​ഴ്സ​ൻ ദി​വ്യ മു​ര​ളി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ദേ​വി ശി​വ​ൻ, വൈ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​പേ​ഴ്സ​ൻ ര​മ്യ ഹ​രി​കു​മാ​ർ, റാ​ണി മ​ധു, ര​മ ര​വി, പ്രി​യ പ്ര​സാ​ദ്, സു​ക​ന്യ വി​ഷ്ണു, ജ​ല​ജ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്‌, ശോ​ഭ​ന ചോ​ല​യി​ൽ, രാ​ധ രാ​ജ​ഗോ​പാ​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​മ്മ​മാ​രെ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു.

