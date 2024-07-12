Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    12 July 2024 3:42 AM GMT
    12 July 2024 3:42 AM GMT

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് 14ന്

    ആ​ദ്യം ബു​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന 100 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാം
    doctors
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മാ​ഗ​ഡി റോ​ഡ് സോ​ണി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ജൂ​ലൈ 14ന് ​സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    ജ​യ​ദേ​വി മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യു​ടെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ സോ​ൺ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​മേ​ഹ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ക്യാ​മ്പ്. രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴി​ന് തു​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ആ​ദ്യം ബു​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന 100 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ന​മ്പ​ർ: 9972711066.

