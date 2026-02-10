കേരള സമാജം കുടുംബസംഗമവും പുതുവർഷാഘോഷവും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Feb 2026 9:09 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Feb 2026 9:09 AM IST
കേരള സമാജം കുടുംബസംഗമവും പുതുവർഷാഘോഷവുംtext_fields
News Summary - Kerala Samajam Family Reunion and New Year Celebration
ബംഗളൂരു: കേരള സമാജം വൈറ്റ് ഫീൽഡ് സോണിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ കുടുംബ സംഗമവും പുതുവർഷാഘോഷവും സിനിമ താരം ദിവ്യ അജയ് കുമാർ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. സോൺ ചേയർമാൻ സുരേഷ് കുമാർ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.
കേരള സമാജം പ്രസിഡന്റ് എം. ഹനീഫ്, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി രജികുമാർ, ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി ഒ.കെ. അനിൽകുമാർ, അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറിമാരായ മുരളീധരൻ, ജി. വിനു, സോൺ കൺവീനർ എസ്. ജയകുമാർ, ഫിനാൻസ് കൺവീനർ റഫി പി. കുര്യൻ, വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ സി. സുജൻ എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.
സമാജം കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളുടെ കലാപരിപാടികൾ, ഡി.ജെ എന്നിവ നടന്നു. ശിവദാസൻ, വിന്നി കെ.രവീന്ദ്രൻ, സുജിത്, പ്രജി, രാജേഷ്, ബിനോജ്, പ്രജിൻ, രജൻ, ഷോൺ ഷേക്സ്പിയർ, ജിതിൻ, സജിത് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
