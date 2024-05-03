Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    3 May 2024 3:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    3 May 2024 3:35 AM GMT

    ക​ണി​ക്കൊ​ന്ന, ആ​മ്പ​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നോ​ത്സ​വം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    kerala samajam banglore south west entrance ceremony
    കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നോ​ത്സ​വത്തിൽനിന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നോ​ത്സ​വം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ ക​ണി​ക്കൊ​ന്ന, ആ​മ്പ​ൽ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നോ​ത്സ​വം സ​മാ​ജം വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് സ​തീ​ഷ് തോ​ട്ട​ശ്ശേ​രി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ മി​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് കെ. ​ദാ​മോ​ദ​ര​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മി​ഷ​ൻ ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജി​സ്സോ ജോ​സ് ആ​ശം​സാ​പ്ര​സം​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ഇ. ​ശി​വ​ദാ​സ്, ര​ജീ​ഷ്, സ​ന്ധ്യ വേ​ണു, ഗോ​പി​ക എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.മി​ഷ​ൻ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​ക് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ മീ​ര നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ, ദാ​മോ​ദ​ര​ൻ മാ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മാ​തൃ​ക ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി.

