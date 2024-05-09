Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 May 2024 4:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2024 4:33 AM GMT

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    പ്ര​മോ​ദ് വ​ര​പ്ര​ത്ത് (പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്), സ​തീ​ഷ് തോ​ട്ട​ശ്ശേ​രി (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി)

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ഡ്വ. പ്ര​മോ​ദ് വ​ര​പ്ര​ത്ത് (പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്), സ​തീ​ഷ് തോ​ട്ട​ശ്ശേ​രി (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), അ​പ്പു​ക്കു​ട്ട​ൻ. കെ, ​ര​ജീ​ഷ്. പി. ​കെ. (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്), പ്ര​വീ​ൺ എ​ൻ. പി, ​പ​ത്മ​നാ​ഭ​ൻ. എം (​ജോ. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), അ​ര​വി​ന്ദാ​ക്ഷ​ൻ. പി.​കെ (ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ) ഇ. ​ശി​വ​ദാ​സ് (ജോ. ​ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ) ടി.​ജെ. തോ​മ​സ് (ഇ​ന്റേ​ണ​ൽ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റ​ർ).

    TAGS:kerala samajamLeadersMetro News
    News Summary - Kerala Samajam Bangalore South West leaders
