കേരള എൻജിനീയേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ വാർഷികാഘോഷം

Posted Ondate_range 11 Nov 2025 11:20 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Nov 2025 11:20 AM IST
കേരള എൻജിനീയേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ വാർഷികാഘോഷംtext_fields
News Summary - Kerala Engineers Association Anniversary Celebration
ബംഗളൂരു: കേരള എൻജിനീയേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ (കെ.ഇ.എ) ബംഗളൂരുവിന്റെ വാർഷികാഘോഷം നിംഹാൻസ് കൺവെൻഷൻ സെന്ററിൽ കേരള മുൻ ചീഫ് സെക്രട്ടറിയും നിയുക്ത തിരുവിതാംകൂർ ദേവസ്വം ബോർഡ് പ്രസിഡന്റുമായ കെ. ജയകുമാർ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ‘മിസൈൽ വനിത’ഡോ. ടെസ്സി തോമസ് മുഖ്യാതിഥിയായി. ആറാട് ബിൽഡേഴ്സ് ചെയർമാൻ ടോണി വിന്സെന്റ് പ്രത്യേക അതിഥിയായി.
അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് അർജുൻ സുന്ദരേശൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. സാംസ്കാരിക പരിപാടികളുടെ ഭാഗമായി സന്തോഷ് കീഴാറ്റൂരിന്റെ പെണ് നടന് നാടകം, സുധീർ പറവൂരിന്റെ സ്റ്റാൻഡ് അപ് കോമഡി എന്നിവ നടന്നു. സംഘടനയുടെ ആദ്യ ഇ-മാഗസിൻ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു. സെക്രട്ടറി സനോജ് പൊതുവാൾ സ്വാഗതവും പി. വരുൺ നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.
