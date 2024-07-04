Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    4 July 2024 2:33 AM GMT
    4 July 2024 2:33 AM GMT

    കേ​ര​ള എ​ൻ​ജി. അ​സോ. പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    കേ​ര​ള എ​ൻ​ജി. അ​സോ. പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു
    അ​ർ​ജു​ൻ സു​ന്ദ​രേ​ശ​ൻ, ഷ​നോ​ജ് പൊ​തു​വാ​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: അ​ർ​ജു​ൻ സു​ന്ദ​രേ​ശ​ൻ (പ്ര​സി), ഷ​നോ​ജ് പൊ​തു​വാ​ൾ (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര), പി.​പി. വ​രു​ൺ (ട്ര​ഷ), വേ​ണു​ഗോ​പാ​ൽ (ര​ക്ഷാ), ഹാ​ഫി​യ (വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി), ബെ​റ്റ ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര), വി.​എം. ഹി​ര​ൺ, കെ. ​പ്ര​മോ​ദ്, ഡോ. ​മൈ​ഥി​ലി കെ. ​നാ​യ​ർ, തി​ല​ക് രാ​ജ്, അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷ​മീ​ർ (സെ​ക്ര).

    TAGS:CommitteeKerala Eng. Association
    News Summary - Kerala Eng. Asso was elected new committee
