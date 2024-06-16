Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 2:13 AM GMT
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 2:13 AM GMT

    നാ​ളെ കെ​ങ്കേ​രി മെ​ട്രോ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഉ​ച്ച​വ​രെ മു​ട​ങ്ങും

    Kenkeri metro service
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച ഒ​രു മ​ണി​വ​രെ കെ​ങ്കേ​രി മു​ത​ൽ ച​ല്ല​ഘ​ട്ട വ​രെ മെ​ട്രോ സ​ർ​വി​സ് മു​ട​ങ്ങും. ച​ല്ല​ഘ​ട്ട മെ​ട്രോ സ്‌​റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ലാ​ണി​തെ​ന്ന് ബി.​എം.​ആ​ർ.​സി.​എ​ൽ. അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Kenkeri metro service
    News Summary - Kenkeri metro service tomorrow It will stop till noon
