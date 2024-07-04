Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 4 July 2024 2:21 AM GMT
    date_range 4 July 2024 2:21 AM GMT

    ‘കേ​ളി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു’ സം​ഘ​ട​ന രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു

    ‘കേ​ളി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു’ സം​ഘ​ട​ന രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു
    ‘കേ​ളി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു’ സം​ഘ​ട​ന രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം സി.​പി.​എം പോ​ളി​റ്റ് ബ്യൂ​റോ അം​ഗം എം.​എ. ബേ​ബി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്പു​ര മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘കേ​ളി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു’ സം​ഘ​ട​ന രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു. സി.​പി.​എം പോ​ളി​റ്റ് ബ്യൂ​റോ അം​ഗം എം.​എ. ബേ​ബി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള സ​ഭാം​ഗം ശ​ശി​ധ​ര​ൻ, കെ.​കെ.​ടി.​എ​ഫ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ചാ​രി, ജാ​ഷി​ർ പൊ​ന്ന്യം, ഷി​ബു പ​ന്ന്യ​ന്നൂ​ർ, സ​ജി​ത്ത് നാ​ലാം മൈ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - 'Kelly Bangalore' group organized
