Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകേ​ളി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Nov 2025 9:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Nov 2025 9:06 AM IST

    കേ​ളി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ബ്ലാ​ങ്ക​റ്റ് ഡ്രൈ​വ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കേ​ളി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ബ്ലാ​ങ്ക​റ്റ് ഡ്രൈ​വ്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ളി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ന്റെ ബാ​ന​റി​ൽ ‘ബ്ലാ​ങ്ക​റ്റ് ഡ്രൈ​വ്’​ന​ട​ത്തി. നിം​ഹാ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ദി​രാ​ഗാ​ന്ധി ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ, സ​ഞ്ജ​യ്ഗാ​ന്ധി ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ, രാ​ജീ​വ്ഗാ​ന്ധി ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ, കെ.​സി. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ, കെ.​ആ​ർ. മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് വ​ഴി മെ​ജ​സ്റ്റി​ക്കി​ൽ സ​മാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​രേ​ഷ് പാ​ൽ​കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ഷീ​ർ പൊ​ന്ന്യം, അ​ഡ്വ. അ​നി​ൽ തോ​മ​സ്, സ​തീ​ഷ്, ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ, റാ​ഹീ​സ്, സു​ദേ​വ് പു​ത്ത​ൻ​ചി​റ, നാ​ദി​ർ​ഷ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KarnatakaKeli Bangalore
    News Summary - Keli Bangalore Blanket Drive
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X