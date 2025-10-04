Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    4 Oct 2025 10:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Oct 2025 10:26 AM IST

    കെ.​സി. വേ​ണു​ഗോ​പാ​ല്‍ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    കെ.​സി. വേ​ണു​ഗോ​പാ​ല്‍ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​തി​ര്‍ന്ന മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ക​നും എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ ടി.​ജെ.​എ​സ്. ജോ​ര്‍ജി​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ എ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി കെ.​സി. വേ​ണു​ഗോ​പാ​ല്‍ എം.​പി അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു. തീ​ക്ഷ്ണ തൂ​ലി​ക​യും വി​ട്ടു​വീ​ഴ്ച​യി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ശ​ബ്ദ​വും​കൊ​ണ്ട് ആ​റു പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ലേ​റെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ പ​ത്ര​പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വ​ലി​യ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ക​ള്‍ ന​ല്‍കി. മാ​ധ്യ​മ ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന് അ​പ​രി​ഹാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ ന​ഷ്ടം​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വേ​ര്‍പാ​ടെ​ന്നും വേ​ണു​ഗോ​പാ​ല്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    KC Venugopal Condolence TJS George Banglore News
