Madhyamam
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 7:53 AM IST
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 7:53 AM IST

    കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
    അ​നി​രു​ദ്ധ്

    ബംഗളൂരു: കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശിയും സിനിമ സംവിധായകനും മാധ്യമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകനുമായ പ്രകാശ് കാനാട്ടൂരിന്‍റെ മകന്‍ അനിരുദ്ധ് (22)ബംഗളൂരുവില്‍ ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്തു. ബംഗളൂരു ആസ്ഥാനമായ കമ്പനിയില്‍ ഗെയിം ഡിസൈനര്‍ ആയിരുന്നു. രണ്ടു ദിവസമായി ഓഫിസില്‍ ഹാജരാകാത്തതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് സഹപ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ വാടക വീട്ടില്‍ എത്തിയപ്പോഴാണ് മുറിയില്‍ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടത്.

    TAGS:Kasaragod NativeFound HangingBengaluru
    News Summary - Kasaragod native found hanging
