Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 8:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 8:05 AM IST

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വ ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വ ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വ ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വ ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ടി. ​ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. നാ​സ​ർ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ്, മൊ​യ്‌​ദു മാ​ണി​യൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bangalore News
    News Summary - karndaka rajyothsav day
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X