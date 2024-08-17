Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 3:21 AM GMT
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 3:21 AM GMT

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക വ​നി​ത ലീ​ഗ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക വ​നി​ത ലീ​ഗ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക വ​നി​ത ഫു​ട്ബാ​ളി​ൽ പാ​സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി, മി​സാ​കാ യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് എ​ഫ്.​സി ക്ല​ബ്ബു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ജ​യം. പാ​സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി മ​റു​പ​ടി​യി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത അ​ഞ്ച് ഗോ​ളി​ന് യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് എ​ഫ്.​സി കു​ട​കി​നെ​യും മി​സാ​കാ യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് എ​ഫ്.​സി ഒ​ന്നി​നെ​തി​രെ അ​ഞ്ചു ഗോ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പി​ങ്ക് പാ​ന്തേ​ഴ്സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി​യെ​യു​മാ​ണ് തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Karnataka State Football AssociationKarnataka Women's League Football
