Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 3:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 3:31 AM GMT

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക വ​നി​താ​ലീ​ഗ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക വ​നി​താ​ലീ​ഗ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക വ​നി​താ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ളി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ​ഫ്.​സി ഒ​ന്നി​നെ​തി​രെ മൂ​ന്ന് ഗോ​ളി​ന് റി​ബ​ൽ​സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി​യെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ര​ണ്ടാം മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ കി​ക്ക് സ്റ്റാ​ർ​ട്ട് എ​ഫ്.​സി​യും കെം​പ എ​ഫ്.​സി​യും ഗോ​ൾ​ര​ഹി​ത സ​മ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ പി​രി​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Karnataka Women League Football
    News Summary - Karnataka Women League Football
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick