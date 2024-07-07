Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    7 July 2024 2:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2024 2:05 AM GMT

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ടൂ​റി​സം വി​ക​സ​ന കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​യ​നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പാ​ക്കേ​ജ് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    kstdc
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക വി​നോ​ദ സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര വി​ക​സ​ന കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​ൺ​സൂ​ൺ വി​നോ​ദ സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര പാ​ക്കേ​ജ് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്ന് പ​ക​ലും ര​ണ്ട് രാ​ത്രി​യും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന യാ​ത്ര​യും മൈ​സൂ​രു​വും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പാ​ക്കേ​ജ്. സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​രു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ച​താ​ണ് പു​തി​യ പാ​ക്കേ​ജി​ന് പ്ര​ചോ​ദ​നം.

    Girl in a jacket

    Bengaluru NewsTourism Development Corporation
    Karnataka Tourism Development Corporation announced Package to Wayanad
