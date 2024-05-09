Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 May 2024 3:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2024 3:48 AM GMT

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​സി ഫ​ലം ഇ​ന്ന്

    karnataka sslc result
    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​സി പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ഫ​ലം ഇ​ന്ന് പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 10.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഫ​ലം ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കും. karresults.nic.in എ​ന്ന വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റ് വ​ഴി ഫ​ലം പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കാം.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:KarnatakaSSLCresult
    News Summary - Karnataka SSLC Result Today
