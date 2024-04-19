Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 April 2024 3:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 April 2024 3:57 AM GMT

    തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്; ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി സ്​​പെ​ഷ​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ്

    തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്; ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി സ്​​പെ​ഷ​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 26ന് ​ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ്​​പെ​ഷ​ൽ ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 25ന് ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ, കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്, തൃ​ശൂ​ർ, എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം, കോ​ട്ട​യം റൂ​ട്ടു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഏ​ഴു സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളാ​ണ് ആ​ദ്യ ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് കേ​ര​ള ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും ഇ​തു​വ​രെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Karnataka RTCBengaluru News
    News Summary - Karnataka RTC special service
