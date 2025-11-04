Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    4 Nov 2025 10:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    4 Nov 2025 10:03 AM IST

    കർണാടക രാജ്യോത്സവം

    കർണാടക രാജ്യോത്സവത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സുവർണ കർണാടക കേരളസമാജം കന്റോൺമെന്റ് ഓഫിസ് അങ്കണത്തിൽ പതാക ഉയർത്തിയപ്പോൾ

    ബംഗളൂരു: കർണാടക രാജ്യോത്സവത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സുവർണ കർണാടക കേരളസമാജം കന്റോൺമെന്റ് ഓഫിസ് അങ്കണത്തിൽ സാമൂഹികപ്രവർത്തകരായ പ്രഭാകർ, പി. മഞ്ജുനാഥ് എന്നിവർ ചേർന്ന് പതാക ഉയർത്തി.

    സ്റ്റേറ്റ് പ്രസിഡൻറ് രാജേന്ദ്രൻ, സോണൽ ചെയർമാൻ സുധാകരൻ, സ്റ്റേറ്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി ശശിധരൻ, ജില്ല പ്രസിഡൻറ് സന്തോഷ് തൈക്കാട്ടിൽ, സെക്രട്ടറി കെ.എസ്. മഞ്ജുനാഥ്, സോണൽ ഭാരവാഹികൾ, ബോർഡ് മെംബേഴ്സ്, വനിത വിങ്, യൂത്ത് വിങ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

