Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 2:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 2:08 AM GMT

    ശോ​ഭ​യാ​ത്ര മാ​റ്റി​വെ​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക നാ​യ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി ദാ​സ​റ​ഹ​ള്ളി ക​ര​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ 26ന് ​ശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ ജ​യ​ന്തി ശോ​ഭ​യാ​ത്ര വ​യ​നാ​ട് ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ക​ര​യോ​ഗം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി.​എ​ൻ. വേ​ണു​ഗോ​പാ​ല​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ന്നേ​ദി​വ​സം ജ​ല​ഹ​ള്ളി അ​യ്യ​പ്പ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക പൂ​ജ​ക​ളി​ലും അ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ നാ​മ​ജ​പ​ത്തി​ലും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsKarnataka Nair Service Society
    News Summary - Karnataka Nair Service Society
