Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മ​ല​യാ​ളി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 2:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 2:52 AM GMT

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മ​ല​യാ​ളി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ദാ​സ​റ​ഹ​ള്ളി മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മ​ല​യാ​ളി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ദാ​സ​റ​ഹ​ള്ളി മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഷാ​ജു മാ​ത്യു, ദീ​പ​ക് എം. ​നാ​യ​ർ, ​ത്രേ​സ്യാ​മ്മ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മ​ല​യാ​ളി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ദാ​സ​റ​ഹ​ള്ളി മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പു​നഃ​സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഷാ​ജു മാ​ത്യു (പ്ര​സി.), രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, ആ​ർ. സു​ന്ദ​രേ​ശ​ൻ, ഷാ​ജി പി. ​ജോ​ർ​ജ് (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി.), ദീ​പ​ക് എം. ​നാ​യ​ർ (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര.), സു​നി​ൽ, പ്ര​ദീ​പ് കു​മാ​ർ (സെ​ക്ര.) കെ. ​ഭാ​സ്ക​ര​ൻ (ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ). ത്രേ​സ്യാ​മ്മ (മേ​ഴ്‌​സി -മ​ഹി​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Karnataka Malayali CongressDasarahalli
    News Summary - karnataka malayali congress
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick