Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവി​വാ​ഹ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 2:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 2:57 AM GMT

    വി​വാ​ഹ സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ന​ൽ​കാ​നു​ള്ള വ​ഖ​ഫ് ബോ​ർ​ഡ് അ​ധി​കാ​രം ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Karnataka high court
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​സ്‌​ലിം​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​വാ​ഹ സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ന​ൽ​കാ​നു​ള്ള വ​ഖ​ഫ് ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ അ​ധി​കാ​രം ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി. അ​ടു​ത്ത ജ​നു​വ​രി ഏ​ഴ് വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് എ​ൻ.​വി. അ​ഞ്ജാ​രി​യ​യും ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് കെ.​വി. അ​ര​വി​ന്ദും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ബെ​ഞ്ച് പൊ​തു​താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ ഹ​ര​ജി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച് റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ 2023 ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 30നാ​ണ് ഈ ​അ​ധി​കാ​രം വ​ഖ​ഫ് ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. എ. ​ആ​ലം പാ​ഷ​യാ​ണ് ഹ​ര​ജി​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:waqf boardMarriage Certificatekarnataka High Court
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick