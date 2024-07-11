Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2024 2:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2024 2:03 AM GMT

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ അ​ടു​ത്ത മാ​സം പ​ണി​മു​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ അ​ടു​ത്ത മാ​സം പ​ണി​മു​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ അ​ടു​ത്ത​മാ​സം ആ​ദ്യ​വാ​രം മു​ത​ൽ അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത​കാ​ല പ​ണി​മു​ട​ക്ക് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ഏ​ഴാം ശ​മ്പ​ള ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ​ക​ൾ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​ണ് പ​ണി​മു​ട​ക്ക്.

    മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രു​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ തീ​രു​മാ​നം വൈ​കു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ​ണി​മു​ട​ക്ക് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ സി.​എ​സ്. സ​ദാ​ക്ഷ​രി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:strikeBengaluru Newsgovt employeeskarnataka government
    News Summary - Karnataka govt employees to go on strike next month
