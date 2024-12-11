Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 2:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 2:58 AM GMT

    എ​സ്.​എം. കൃ​ഷ്ണ​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണം; ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി എ​സ്.​എം. കൃ​ഷ്ണ​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ച് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ൾ, സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ, കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ബെ​ള​ഗാ​വി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ ശൈ​ത്യ​കാ​ല സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തെ സെ​ഷ​ന് സ്പീ​ക്ക​ർ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Karnatakapublic holidaySM Krishna
