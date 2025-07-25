Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 July 2025 10:13 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 July 2025 10:13 AM IST
കർക്കടക വാവ് ബലിതർപ്പണംtext_fields
News Summary - Karkadaka vavu bali tharpanam
ബംഗളൂരു: കഗ്ഗദാസപുര ശ്രീനാരായണ മാതൃദേവി അയ്യപ്പ ദേവസ്ഥാനത്ത് കർക്കടക വാവിൽ ബലിതർപ്പണ ചടങ്ങുകൾ നടന്നു. രാവിലെ 5.30 മുതൽ ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒന്നുവരെ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിന് ധർമാധികാരി ഡോ. സുഭാഷ്ചന്ദർ, മേൽശാന്തി ജയേഷ് അവർകൾ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. 1000ത്തോളം ഭക്തർ ബലിപൂജയും തിലഹവനവും കൂട്ടനമസ്കാരവും അർപ്പിച്ചു.
