Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക​ർ​ക്ക​ട​ക വാ​വ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 July 2025 10:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 July 2025 10:13 AM IST

    ക​ർ​ക്ക​ട​ക വാ​വ് ബ​ലി​ത​ർ​പ്പ​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ർ​ക്ക​ട​ക വാ​വ് ബ​ലി​ത​ർ​പ്പ​ണം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ക​ർ​ക്ക​ട​ക വാ​വ് ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഗ്ഗ​ദാ​സ​പു​ര ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ മാ​തൃ​ദേ​വി അ​യ്യ​പ്പ ദേ​വ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ന​ട​ന്ന ബ​ലി​ത​ർ​പ്പ​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ഗ്ഗ​ദാ​സ​പു​ര ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ മാ​തൃ​ദേ​വി അ​യ്യ​പ്പ ദേ​വ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ക​ർ​ക്ക​ട​ക വാ​വി​ൽ ബ​ലി​ത​ർ​പ്പ​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു. രാ​വി​ലെ 5.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​ന്നു​വ​രെ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ന് ധ​ർ​മാ​ധി​കാ​രി ഡോ. ​സു​ഭാ​ഷ്ച​ന്ദ​ർ, മേ​ൽ​ശാ​ന്തി ജ​യേ​ഷ് അ​വ​ർ​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. 1000ത്തോ​ളം ഭ​ക്ത​ർ ബ​ലി​പൂ​ജ​യും തി​ല​ഹ​വ​ന​വും കൂ​ട്ട​ന​മ​സ്കാ​ര​വും അ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:karkadaka vavu baliBangalore News
    News Summary - Karkadaka vavu bali tharpanam
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X