Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമെ​ഗാ വ​ടം​വ​ലി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Oct 2025 9:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Oct 2025 9:07 AM IST

    മെ​ഗാ വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​രം കണ്ണൂരിന് ജയം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മെ​ഗാ വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​രം കണ്ണൂരിന് ജയം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​സ​വ​ണ്ണ ദേ​വ​ര​മ​ഠം സ്കൂ​ൾ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മെ​ഗാ വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ബ്ര​ദേ​ഴ്സ് പ​റ​വൂ​ർ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ടീം ​ഒ​ന്നാം സ​മ്മാ​നം നേ​ടി. ര​ണ്ടാം സ​മ്മാ​നം റോ​പ്പ് വാ​രി​യേ​ഴ്സ് ( ജാ​സ് വ​ണ്ടൂ​ർ), മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം അ​ല​യ​ൻ​സ് എ​ള​മ​ക്ക​ര​യും സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മ​ഠാ​ധി​പ​തി സി​ദ്ധ​ലിം​ഗ മ​ഹാ​സ്വാ​മി​ക​ൾ ട്രോ​ഫി​യും ചെ​ക്കും സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു. സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ശ​ശി വേ​ല​പ്പ​ൻ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മി​നി ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ, ജി​തി​ൻ കെ. ​ജോ​സ്, ടോ​ജോ ജോ​ൺ, ഉ​തു​പ്പ് ജോ​ർ​ജ്, ക​ലേ​ഷ് ജി. ​ബാ​ബു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsmetro newsLatest NewsBanglore News
    News Summary - Kannur wins mega tug-of-war competition
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X