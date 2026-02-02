Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    2 Feb 2026 7:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Feb 2026 7:52 AM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി
    പ്ര​മോ​ദ്

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ താ​വ​ക്ക​ര റെ​യി​ൽ വ്യൂ ​സ്വ​ദേ​ശി എം.​പി. പ്ര​മോ​ദ് (76) ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഹൊ​ര​മാ​വു ബ​ഞ്ചാ​ര ലേ​ഔ​ട്ട് മെ​യി​ൻ റോ​ഡി​ല്‍ എ​സ്.​ബി ഡ്രീം ​ഹോം​സ് 202ലാ​ണ് താ​മ​സം. ഭാ​ര്യ: ര​ശ്മി. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: വ​ന്ദ​ന, വി​ധു​ൻ. സം​സ്കാ​രം തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന്.

    Death News kannur native metro news Kerala
    News Summary - Kannur native passes away
