കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 2 Feb 2026 7:52 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Feb 2026 7:52 AM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kannur native passes away
ബംഗളൂരു: കണ്ണൂർ താവക്കര റെയിൽ വ്യൂ സ്വദേശി എം.പി. പ്രമോദ് (76) ബംഗളൂരുവില് നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൊരമാവു ബഞ്ചാര ലേഔട്ട് മെയിൻ റോഡില് എസ്.ബി ഡ്രീം ഹോംസ് 202ലാണ് താമസം. ഭാര്യ: രശ്മി. മക്കൾ: വന്ദന, വിധുൻ. സംസ്കാരം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് നാലിന്.
