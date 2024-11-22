Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 3:27 AM GMT
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 3:27 AM GMT

    ക​ന്ന​ട രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വ​വും കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി​യും: ച​ർ​ച്ച സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും

    ക​ന്ന​ട രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വ​വും കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി​യും: ച​ർ​ച്ച സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തി​പ്പ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ `ക​ന്ന​ട രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വ​വും, കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി​യും' എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. പ്ര​ദീ​പ് രോ​ഖ​ഡെ​യും ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠ​ൻ നാ​യ​രും വി​ഷ​യാ​വ​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന് തി​പ്പ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര ഹോ​ളി ക്രോ​സ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി.

    TAGS:Kerala Piravi DayKannada Rajyotsava
