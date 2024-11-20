Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ക​ന്ന​ട...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:45 AM GMT

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ക​ന്ന​ട രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Kannada Rajyotsava inauguration
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ക​ന്ന​ട രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വം റ​ജി കു​മാ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ഈ​സ്റ്റ് സോ​ണി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ന്ന​ട രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​ട​ത്തി. കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റ​ജി കു​മാ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. സോ​ൺ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ വി​നു ജി. ​അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സോ​ൺ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ രാ​ജീ​വ്‌, ഫി​നാ​ൻ​സ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ വി​വേ​ക്, ര​ജീ​ഷ്, ര​ഘു പി.​കെ, സ​ജി പു​ലി​കൊ​ട്ടി​ൽ, സ​ലി കു​മാ​ർ, വി​നോ​ദ്, വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ദി​വ്യ ര​ജീ​ഷ്, ലേ​ഖ വി​നോ​ദ്, ഗീ​ത രാ​ജീ​വ്‌ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും കേ​ക്ക് വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ന​ട​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kerala Samajam BangaloreKannada Rajyotsava
    News Summary - Kannada Rajyotsava
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick