Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 16 April 2024 4:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 April 2024 4:10 AM GMT

    ക​ന്ന​ട സി​നി​മ നി​ർ​മാ​താ​വ് സൗ​ന്ദര്യ ജ​ഗ​ദീ​ഷ് മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    soundarya jagadeesh
    സൗ​ന്ദ​ര്യ ജ​ഗ​ദീ​ഷ് 

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന്ന​ട സി​നി​മ നി​ർ​മാ​താ​വ് സൗ​ന്ദ​ര്യ ജ​ഗ​ദീ​ഷി​നെ ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്ത​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മ​ഹാ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി ലേ​ഔ​ട്ടി​ലെ വ​സ​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. അ​പ്പു ആ​ൻ​ഡ് പ​പ്പു, രാം​ലീ​ല, ഫ്ര​ന്റ്സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സി​നി​മ​ക​ൾ നി​ർ​മി​ച്ചു. രാ​ജാ​ജി ന​ഗ​ർ രാ​ജ്കു​മാ​ർ റോ​ഡി​ലെ ജെ​റ്റ് ലാ​ഗ് റെ​സ്റ്റോ ബാ​ർ ഉ​ട​മ​യാ​ണ്. സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പ്ര​യാ​സ​മാ​ണ് ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക നി​ഗ​മ​നം.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Death NewsKannada filmmaker
